Despite ban, GHMC fails to stop use of plastic bags in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: GHMC is allegedly showing carelessness in the matter of environmental protection and public health and has allegedly compromised in the matter of the plastic ban.

While banning the use of plastic, the action was announced against those industries in which plastic bags are manufactured. However, the silence adopted by the GHMC in this matter seems that the measures and announcements made to reduce the use of plastic are not being implemented because these bags are being used not only by cart vendors but also by restaurants and hotels in the city and there is no one to stop them.

A number of steps have been taken to eliminate the use of plastic in most shopping malls and commercial areas of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, but the GHMC has failed to stop the use of plastic bags in the areas where the practice of plastic bags is most common.

The state Forest and Environment minister, A Indrakiran Reddy had earlier announced that the Telangana State Pollution Control board (TSPCB) has banned single-use of plastic in the month of July 2022.

The state has banned all small plastic things including earbuds with plastic stalks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, plates candy and peppermint sticks, Ice-cream sticks, thermocol used for decorative purposes, cups, forks, spoons and knives, stirrers and straws, a plastic used for packing sweet-boxes, invitations, Cigarette packs, Plastic PVC or banners under 100 microns.

