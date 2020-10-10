Despite Covid-19, Goa reported lesser deaths than 2019: CMO

Panaji, Oct 10 : Fewer people died in Goa during the Covid-19 pandemic period between March and August this year, when compared to the corresponding period last year, statistics released by the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday have revealed.

According to the official statistics, the number of deaths registered with the government authorities through the months of March and August in 2020 were 6,404, while in the same period in 2019, the official tally of reported deaths was 6,633, marginally higher than the pandemic period this year.

Between August and March 2020, the mortality rate in the state was pegged at 4.08 per cent, while the mortality rate for the same period in 2019 was estimated at 4.26 per cent.

499 persons have died in Goa after testing positive for Covid-19.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday had said that there was little difference in the mortality rates in the two identical time periods in 2019 and 2020.

“There is no difference in mortality rates. At that time (pre-pandemic) causes of death were attributed to diseases, accidents, kidney failure, etc. (Quantum of) Deaths have not increased,” Sawant had said.

In all, Goa has reported a tally of 37,591 Covid-19 positive cases, out which 4,783 are active.

