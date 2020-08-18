Despite post-COVID illness, doctor donates plasma for friend’s mother

Hyderabad: Setting an example of humanitarian gesture, a doctor Muhammad Jahangir donated plasma for the mother of his colleague despite suffering from post-COVID illness.

Dr Mohammed Jahangir had tested positive for coronavirus. He decided to get treatment by being in home isolation but as his condition deteriorated he was admitted in NIMS and was given the support of category IV ventilator. He also helped his co-patients while being in intensive care unit as well.

He fully recovered from coronavirus after 37 days. Now he is suffering from post Covid illness as a result he is suffering from weakness and body pain. But when he learnt that his colleague’s mother needs plasma, ignoring his own condition, he donated plasma to her. Mohammed Jahangir played a very important role in the treatment of his colleague’s mother.

It must be noted that plasma can be donated by a person who is completely recovered from the virus and 30 days have passed after Jahangir recovered from Covid-19. He says plasma donation is just like blood donation and there would be no pain in it. It will help other patient to recover. He urged those who recovered from coronavirus to come forward to donate plasma for other patients who are undergoing treatment.