Despite post-COVID illness, doctor donates plasma for friend’s mother

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 18th August 2020 7:23 pm IST
plasma therapy

Hyderabad: Setting an example of humanitarian gesture, a doctor Muhammad Jahangir donated plasma for the mother of his colleague despite suffering from post-COVID illness.

Dr Mohammed Jahangir had tested positive for coronavirus. He decided to get treatment by being in home isolation but as his condition deteriorated he was admitted in NIMS and was given the support of category IV ventilator. He also helped his co-patients while being in intensive care unit as well.

He fully recovered from coronavirus after 37 days. Now he is suffering from post Covid illness as a result he is suffering from weakness and body pain. But when he learnt that his colleague’s mother needs plasma, ignoring his own condition, he donated plasma to her. Mohammed Jahangir played a very important role in the treatment of his colleague’s mother.

READ:  Over 70% of COVID patients recover in India: Govt

It must be noted that plasma can be donated by a person who is completely recovered from the virus and 30 days have passed after Jahangir recovered from Covid-19. He says plasma donation is just like blood donation and there would be no pain in it. It will help other patient to recover. He urged those who recovered from coronavirus to come forward to donate plasma for other patients who are undergoing treatment.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close