Despite suffering losses due to Bharat Bandh, AIMTC to support farmers’ cause

New Dec 8 : The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) said in a statement on Tuesday that about 90 lakh trucks, tempos and trailors stood still on Tuesday following a call by the AIMTC to support the farmers’ call of Bharat Bandh, even as the transport industry suffered losses to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore. Yet, the AIMTC will continue to support the farmers’ cause.

The organisation will hold a meeting of its members from across the country and decide on the future course of action.

The statement said, “AIMTC stood in solidarity with their farmer brethren voluntarily and extended their unstinted support to the Bharat Bandh today that was called by the farmers. We are receiving reports from our members from across the country of their enthusiastic participation in the Bharat Bandh and conducting peaceful activities in their support to the farmers’ cause.”

The AIMTC said that tempos, trucks, taxis, buses, autos and transport booking offices in various markets across the country voluntarily shut down their operations in support of the farmers. There was no loading-unloading activity on Tuesday.

The members also organised various activities such as holding rallies, demonstrations and press conferences in their respective areas.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.