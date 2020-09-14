Despite surge in cases COVID-19 recoveries are on the rise

Hyderabad: Very fortunately even as the cases are on surge the recovery rate appears to keep the count balance and scales India to be one of top recovering countries. While in Telangana by Saturday, 1.24 lakh persons have recovered from COVID.

In India over 3.7 million people have been cured of COVID-19 so far stated the government’s report, by Sunday.

Even as the virus is infecting new persons in its wake and has marked communal spread, the recoveries have continued to rise exponentially.

The health ministry’s data showed there are 973,175 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, which comprises 20.47% of the total caseload. Maharashtra has more than 280,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 97,000 cases, the ministry said.

Maharashtra (28.79%), Karnataka (10.05%), Andhra Pradesh (9.84%), Uttar Pradesh (6.98%) and Tamil Nadu (4.84%) account for 60% of the active Covid-19 cases in the country. Out of the 1,114 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the western state has reported the maximum of 391 deaths followed by Karnataka with 94 deaths, whereas Tamil Nadu has seen 76 deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that ‘after acute COVID-19 illness, recovered patients could continue to report a wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc. A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all COVID recovered patients,” it said.

At a more individual level, the Health Ministry has recommended recovered persons to be extremely careful and continue to take precautions aimed at improving immunity and leading a healthy lifestyle. Senior public health officials from the State have also suggested that individuals must be extremely cautious after they recover from COVID-19.

Essentially, recovered persons must focus on a holistic approach, which means taking up mild to moderate daily exercise, practicing Yoga, Pranayama and adopting a balanced diet, apart from continuing to take medicines prescribed by the doctor.

The first follow-up visit, either physical or through telephone should be within seven days after discharge, preferably at the hospital where they underwent treatment. Post discharge, senior health officials and the Health Ministry advise recovered individuals to share their positive experiences with friends and relatives using social media to create awareness and dispelling myths and stigma.