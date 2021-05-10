Details about Katrina Kaif, Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie

Mumbai: South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is gearing up for Bollywood debut release, has signed two big Telugu projects. He is all set to collaborate with directors Koratala Siva and Shiva Nirvana.

Earlier, there was huge buzz that Vijay Deverakonda will be soon sharing the screen space with Bollywood’s leading lady Katrina Kaif. And now, Bollywood Hungama has confirmed that Katrina will playing female lead opposite Vijay in one of the two big films that ‘Liger’ star has signed down south.

The film will be huge in scale and be mounted for a Pan India release in two or more languages at the same time. It will mark Vijay Deverakonda and Katrina Kaif’s first collaboration.

“Katrina has been roped in to romance Vijay in the bilingual that is being planned as a pan India release. The films are being mounted on a huge scale. And with this, Katrina will now star in films with both the Vijays. She also has Sriram Raghavan’s next Merry Christmas with Vijay Setupathi lined up this year,” a source informed the news portal.

It would be a treat for movie buffs to watch both the stars together and fans are already discussing their potential chemistry on social media.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is busy with set of interesting upcoming projects including Phone Booth co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and the third film in the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Telugu movie World Famous Lover. Vijay is all set to make Bollywood debut with Liger opposite Ananya Panday. The film is set to release on 9th September 2021 and is a romantic sports-action film. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the banner of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.