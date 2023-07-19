Details of Yumna Zaidi’s NEW Pakistani drama

Hyderabad: Yumna Zaidi is currently dominating the Pakistani entertainment industry as a result of her dedication and hard work. She has been in the industry for many years and has worked in a number of roles to advance her career. The actress, who won over the entire subcontinent as Meerab in Tere Bin, is gearing up for another major drama!

Yumna Zaidi’s new drama after Tere Bin

According to her Instagram, the Dil Na Umeed To Nahi actress will now be seen in a new drama titled Gentleman along with mega-hit actor Humayun Saeed.

Humayun Saeed, the outstanding actor who was last seen in the hit program Mere Pass Tum Ho, is all set to make a comeback with Yumna this time.

Next Level Entertainment is producing the drama, which is directed by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz. The project will be directed by Haissam Hussain and written by Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.

Fans are ecstatic about the new announcement, and here’s what they had to say about it!

The combination of these exceptional talents promises to deliver a captivating and unforgettable drama series that is bound to leave a lasting impact on viewers. Fans eagerly await the on-screen chemistry between Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed as they embark on this exciting new project together.