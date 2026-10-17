Detergent, soda in milk: FSSAI permits action against Dodla Dairy

Bengaluru: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has permitted legal action against Dodla Dairy Limited after laboratory testing reportedly detected detergent or caustic soda in a sample of its full-cream milk. The company also operates a dairy in Karnataka.

In a statement shared on its official X account, FSSAI said the laboratory findings revealed serious food safety violations. The sample was initially tested by food safety authorities and was found to have a fat content below the prescribed standards. It was subsequently classified as a substandard food product.

Following an appeal by the food business operator, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory for further examination. The subsequent test confirmed the presence of detergent or caustic soda, according to the food safety regulator. The sample was also found to contain less fat than the minimum level prescribed under food safety regulations.

FSSAI has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against M/s Surya Food & Agro Ltd. (Priyagold Biscuits), M/s Dodla Dairy Limited, and M/s Ueir Organic Foods Pvt Ltd for serious food safety violations. 1(2) #FSSAINotice pic.twitter.com/xokBtvH2OZ — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) October 17, 2026

Based on the laboratory report, FSSAI said violations relating to unsafe food and failure to meet quality standards had been established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Permission has been granted to proceed with inquiries and legal action against Dodla Dairy and other food business operators connected with the manufacture and sale of the product.

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Action against manufacturer of Priyagold biscuits too

The regulator has also initiated action against other companies over alleged food safety violations. They include Surya Food and Agro Limited, which manufactures Priyagold biscuits, and UEIR Organic Foods Private Limited.

Notices have also been issued to Narpadham Foods, Sun Ridges Health Cares and Shah Kantilal Jayantilal.

The action comes amid renewed attention to food quality and consumer safety. FSSAI has reiterated that food safety violations will be dealt with seriously and that public health will not be compromised.

The findings highlight the importance of laboratory testing, regulatory oversight and compliance with prescribed standards to ensure that food products sold to consumers are safe.