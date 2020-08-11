Dev Patel to talk about India in new two-part series

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th August 2020 5:51 pm IST
New Delhi, Aug 11 : Actor Dev Patel is set to work as a narrator of a two-part upcoming series on the small screen that will showcase unique stories from India from an aerial perspective.

The show is titled “India From Above”, and it explores the country from various geographical, cultural, technological and historical aspects. The series has been shot over one year and across four seasons for a comprehensive feel of India.

“With ‘India from Above’, we are all set to unveil some never-before-seen visuals of our country using cutting-edge aerial cinematography. unique view of India is sure to swell the hearts of our countrymen with Immense pride this Independence Day,” said Anuradha Aggarwal, Head, Infotainment, English, and Kids, Star India said.

The two-part series will premiere on August 14 and August 15, on National Geographic channel.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

