Devara: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s fees

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated NTR 30 film titled ‘Devara’, directed by the talented Koratala Shiva, is expected to make waves due to its stellar cast and exciting storyline. Prepare for an epic cinematic experience as the project brings together powerhouse performers Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and the versatile Saif Ali Khan.

The following are the cast members’ remunerations, which reflect their immense talent and popularity:

NTR 30 ‘Devara’ Cast Remuneration

Jr NTR

Tollywood superstar leads the pack with a whopping remuneration of Rs 60 crores due to his exceptional acting abilities and mass appeal. He is set to captivate the audience with his outstanding performance and magnetic screen presence.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, the young and talented actress, is set to make her Telugu debut with Devara. Her exceptional talent has earned her Rs 5 crore in remuneration as she showcases her acting prowess alongside the powerhouse cast.

Saif Ali Khan

The versatile Saif Ali Khan joins the ensemble cast of NTR 30 (Devara). He is known for his diverse roles and unrivalled screen presence. With his undeniable talent, Saif Ali Khan earns a well-deserved Rs 13 crore for his contribution to the film.

Jr NTR’s First Look

Devara poster promises to be a cinematic spectacle that will captivate audiences worldwide, thanks to its talented cast and accomplished director. Prepare for a riveting storyline, high-octane action, and outstanding performances that will leave you speechless.

Stay tuned for more updates on Devara movie as the team works hard to bring this blockbuster to life. Prepare to be enthralled as Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan take you on an exhilarating ride filled with emotions, drama, and entertainment like you’ve never seen before!