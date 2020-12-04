Developers can now sign up for 15% Apple App Store cut programme

New Delhi, Dec 4 : Apple has announced that the developers in its new small business programme can now sign up to receive 15 per cent more from sales of their apps on App Store.

Apple last month unveiled a new developer programme to reduce the charge by half for small businesses that earn up to $1 million in revenue from January 1, 2021, after facing flak for the App Store’s 30 per cent standard commission for paid app revenue and in-app purchases.

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker said on Thursday that enrollment is now open for the new App Store Small Business Programme, designed to accelerate innovation and help propel small businesses forward.

“Featuring a reduced commission rate of 15 per cent on paid apps and in-app purchases, this programme helps you invest more resources into your business so you can continue building great apps,” the company said in an update.

The vast majority of developers on the App Store who sell digital goods and services are eligible for the new programme, it added.

“Existing developers who made up to $1 million in proceeds in 2020 for all their apps, as well as developers new to the App Store, can qualify for the programme and the reduced commission”.

If a participating developer surpasses the $1 million threshold, the standard commission rate will apply for the remainder of the year.

According to Apple, if a developer’s proceeds fall below the $1 million threshold in a future calendar year, they can re-qualify for the 15 per cent commission the year after.

Apple has set a deadline of December 18 for submitting enrollment, with January 1 as the start date for when the proceeds adjustment takes effect.

The new programme comes at an important time as small and independent developers continue working to innovate and thrive during a period of unprecedented global economic challenge.

The programme’s reduced commission means small developers and aspiring entrepreneurs will have more resources to invest in and grow their businesses in the App Store ecosystem.

“We’re launching this programme to help small business owners write the next chapter of creativity and prosperity on the App Store, and to build the kind of quality apps our customers love,” Apple’s CEO Tim Cook had said in a statement.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.