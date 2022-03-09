Developmental works at Jalpally municipality to be taken up

Hyderabad: Developmental works in many areas of the Jalpally municipality are all set to be taken up and are expected to be completed in a few months.

The Pahadishareef to Mamidpally road is going to be developed at a cost of Rs 3.10 crore. Also, road widening works will begin at Ambedkar statue and Jalpally main road.

“The road widening will be taken up on the stretch and we will also lay cement roads soon. Once the basic works are done, construction of road median and providing modernised street lighting will be taken up on the road stretch,” said Commissioner Jalpally Municipality, G Praveen Kumar.

The Jalpally Lake is all set to be beautified. A rock garden will be set up, boating facilities will be started and also a walkway would be constructed.

“Few works like putting iron mesh, installing benches and fixing street lights were done. Now we plan to have a garden and take up illumination around the tank in a planned manner. Adequate facilities are also to be made for parking of vehicles for the benefit of visitors,” he said.

The municipal authorities will also be restoring the road from Osmania Hotel to Venkatapur, which connects several colonies of Shaheehnagar with the Chandrayangutta – RGI Airport road. “Several other works like the development of nalas, drinking water supply lines and sewerage lines are to be taken up,” the Commissioner revealed.

Jalpally is located on the city outskirts and has remained neglected for a long time. Residents here have faced several civic issues. However, in the last couple of years, developmental works have been taken up by the government. The authorities have also identified a land parcel at Mamidpally where the construction of a school and hospital will be taken up. A separate budget is expected to be allocated for the purpose by the government, officials remarked.

Different government agencies have taken up developmental work at Jsalpally, which include Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), have allocated funds required for a series of works.