Devendra Fadnavis urges farmers to support Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday urged farmers to support party’s state president Bandi Sanjay.

In an interaction with farmers on the eighth day of Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra on Saturday, Fadnavis said that this was the first time the farmers spoke and had someone to listen to their problems.

“I have come here to find out your problems. With your blessings, I am conducting a praja sangrama yatra across the state with the aim of bringing in a farmer, poor government,” Sanjay assured, speaking at the interaction in Vikarabad.

BJP will come to power in 2023 with your blessings, he added

After praising Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister’s policies and governance, Bandi Sanjay went on to lash out at the KCR government for not fulfilling any promises.