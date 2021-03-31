Devotees’ bike hits leopard inside Ranthambore National Park

Jaipur: A devotees’ bike hit a leopard in the core of Ranthambore National Park. The accident took place when the wild animal was crossing the road.

According to a report in the Times of India, in the accident, the three devotees received minor injuries.



The accident that took place on Ganesh temple road exposed serious issues with wildlife management and rules for vehicular movement in the core area of the national park.

Leopard hit by bikers inside Ranthambore park https://t.co/p9yuMtVgwV via @TOICitiesNews pic.twitter.com/ZQBmZJnv3e — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) March 31, 2021

It is also reported that the road is open for private vehicles on four days a week viz., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Earlier, in the month of January, one of the tourists who was returning from Ganesh temple saw a tiger.

A study under the title, ‘Challenges Presented by Pilgrimage Sites and Their Impact on Ecology of Protected Areas’ revealed that every year, around 1.2 million pilgrims go to the temple.