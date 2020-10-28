Devotees ill after consuming ‘prasadam’ at Karnataka temple

News Desk 1Published: 29th October 2020 3:08 am IST

Mandya (Karnataka), Oct 28 : Nearly 100 devotees fell sick after allegedly consuming ‘prasadam’ (consecrated food) distributed at a temple in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, devotees had gathered in Sri Maramma Devi temple in Lingapattana village in Malavalli taluka of Mandya for rituals.

A senior police officer told IANS that temple authorities had prepared ‘puliyogare’ (tamarind rice) early in the morning while the pooja and other rituals were only completed post noon.

“Hence, prasadam that was prepared early in the morning had become stale but the temple authorities still distributed it among devotees and they consumed it too out of faith,” the officer added.

READ:  PM slams opposition for seeking restoration of Article 370 in J-K

The police stated that most of the patients were complaining of severe stomach aches with vomiting and in some some cases, loose stools.

However, that of the nearly 100 devotees, only seven were seriously ill and admitted to the government hospital, while the police, along with temple authorities and villagers, set up a makeshift hospital at the spot to treat the patients, who were administered drips.

“Doctors have given them medicines and asked them to take rest,” the police added.

A case has been registered and investigations are on, police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 29th October 2020 3:08 am IST
Back to top button