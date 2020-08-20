DGCA’s e-governance project will be implemented by year-end

New Delhi, Aug 20 : To ensure faster delivery of services to the stakeholders, civil aviation regulator DGCA’s e-governance initiative ‘eGCA’ will be completed by the year-end.

The project envisages to bring all the functions and services provided by the DGCA to an e-platform.

“So far, the business processes and services provided by DGCA to aviation stakeholders were manually undertaken,” the DGCA said in a statement.

“The new e-governance platform would enable digital interactions between DGCA and various stakeholders for all the services and would provide efficient, effective and transparent services, which would bring about significant enhancement in the delivery of various services provided by the DGCA.”

As per the statement, the project is being implemented in four phases and is expected to be completed by the end of year 2020.

“As on date, all services pertaining to pilot licensing, medical examinations and services relating to flying training organisations have been launched,” the statement said.

“The existing booklet licences would be replaced by smart card licences with QR code having all the necessary details embedded into it.”

According to the regulator, the remaining functions of DGCA would be launched by the end of the year.

–IANS

