DGP asks people to use TSCOP app to identity COVID 19 suspects

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP M.Mahender Reddy today asked the people of the state to download TSCOP app on their smartphones to get alerts about the coronavirus suspects around them. He also said that the users of the app would immediately get a message on their phones warning them about it. He also said that the app would alert the police if any of the coronavirus suspects, who are under home quarantine, venture out of their houses.

He said that a message would be sent to nearby police about the whereabouts of the suspects. The DGP said that they had already geotagged all the houses of the suspects and uploaded their details on the app.

He also said that they had kept a special watch on all the containment zones in the city. He urged all the suspects to confine themselves in their houses and not venture out of their houses to protect themselves.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.