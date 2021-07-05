DGP urges people to celebrate Bakrid and Bonalu peacefully

Hyderabad: The DGP of the state M Mahender Reddy on Monday urged the people of the state to celebrate upcoming Bonalu and Bakrid festivals in a peaceful way.

He said that they would allow the transportation of the animals only on the production of requisite documents to transport them. He asked the police to make requisite arrangements for the conduct of the two festivals in a peaceful manner.

He issued these orders during a video conference with all the district SPs and police commissioners and officials of Animal Husbandry department along with the secretary of the animal Husbandry department Anitha Rajendran. Speaking on the occasion the DGP said that the festivals were not held in the state for the last one and half year and added that they would be held now as the state government had withdrawn lockdown completely.

He asked the police officials to take all steps to avoid any untoward incident during the conduct of the two festivals. He asked the officials to take stringent action against those who transport cow and calves.

He asked the police officials to work in complete coordination with the officials of the animal Husbandry department while verifying the documents. He said that check posts should be set up in all the district headquarters . He asked the officials to take action against those who post provocative messages on Social media.

The secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department Anitha Rajendran said that they were depicting veterinary officers at all the check posts. He asked the officials to see that there were no cow and calf in the vehicles during the transportation.