DGP visits old city, says Lockdown is implemented successfully

Hyderabad: The DGP of the State M. Mahender Reddy on Tuesday visited old city said that the ongoing state wide lockdown was being successfully implemented across the entire Telangana. He urged the people of the state to not come out of their houses unnecessarily . He made these remarks while speaking to media persons after inspecting Kukatpally area of the state capital.

Speaking on the occasion he said that all the people of the state should extend their cooperation to the police till the completion of the lockdown period . He warned them that they would seize their vehicles and book cases against them if they came out of their houses unnecessarily . The DGP made it clear that those who want to enter the state from the other states of the country must have e-passes to gain entry into the state. He asked them to not misuse the passes.

Reddy made it clear that they were not obstructing the ongoing agriculture works in the state.

On the other hand , the city police commissioner M. Anjani Kumar inspected Amberpet and Secunderabad areas . Speaking on the occasion he said that they had set up a total of 80 check posts in the twin cities of the state.

He said that they would take stringent action against all those who come out of their houses unnecessarily. He said that they booked more than 5000 cases on Monday alone and added that 8000 vehicles were seized by them.