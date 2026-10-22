Dhanashree Verma dating gym trainer? Viral photo sparks confusion

Mumbai: A photograph, a mistaken identity and a flood of assumptions. An image circulating online has drawn Dhanashree Verma into another discussion about her personal life, with some users mistaking content creator Simranjeet Bajwa for the dancer.

The confusion led users to connect the photograph to Dhanashree’s former marriage to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Some circulated it alongside claims that she had been involved with her gym trainer. However, according to the clarification shared about the post, the woman pictured is Simranjeet Bajwa.

A mix-up sparks an online debate

The discussion soon moved beyond the photograph. While some users repeated unverified cheating allegations against Dhanashree, others questioned the criticism directed at her and brought up Chahal’s reported link-ups with RJ Mahvash and Shefali Bagga.

Those rumours, however, do not establish wrongdoing by either person. Chahal had previously denied a romantic relationship with Mahvash, while his public outing with Shefali prompted a separate round of speculation.

Dhanashree has also spoken about the personal cost of online trolling. In March 2024, after a separate photograph with choreographer Pratik Utekar attracted negative comments, she said the backlash had affected her family and urged people to be more sensitive. That earlier controversy should not be confused with the image now under discussion.

For this story, the central issue is the identity mix-up. A photograph attributed to the wrong person offers no basis for allegations about Dhanashree’s marriage, regardless of how widely those claims circulate.