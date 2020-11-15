Dharavi reports one COVID-19 case

Mumbai: Dharavi slum colony here on Sunday reported one new COVID-19 case, the second time in the last four days, a Mumbai civic body official said.

The tally of cases now stands at 3,620, he said, adding that Dharavi had reported a single COVID-19 case on November 10. The slum colony added four infections to its tally on November 14.

Of the total 3,620 cases, 3,282 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, leaving the slum colony with only 27 active cases, the official added.

Dharavi had reported its first coronavirus case on April 1 and gradually emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot.

However, the cases in the slum cluster were brought under control with sustained efforts by various stake-holders.

