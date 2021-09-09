Dharmendra happy to be on the sets of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the movie.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 9th September 2021 11:12 am IST
Dharmendra happy to be on the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Dharmendra (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Veteran star Dharmendra Deol is super happy to be on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

On Wednesday, Dharmendra took to Instagram and posted a video, wherein he can be seen addressing his fans as he sips on a cup of tea.

In the clip, he said, “Enjoying my shooting… Having tea… really good to be here.. lots of love..Cheers!”. His caption is proof of the fact that he has been thoroughly enjoying the shoot. “Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes… Romancing the camera for Rocky are Rani ki prem Kahani,” he wrote on Instagram.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is being directed by Karan Johar. Actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the movie. Dharmendra also has ‘Apne 2’ in his kitty.

