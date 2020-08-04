Dharmendra recalls his bond with Dilip Kumar

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 4th August 2020 3:20 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 4 : Bollywood icon Dharmendra on Tuesday went down memory lane and recalled getting an award from the legendary Dilip Kumar.

In a clip he posted on Instagram, Dharmendra opens up about his special bond with Dilip Kumar. He considers him as his brother.

“Main apne bhai se bhaut pyaar karta hoon. Kabhi kabhi lagta hai hum ek hi maa ki kok se paida kyu nahin hue (I love my brother a lot. At time I wonder why we were not born of same mother),” Dharmendra said, while receiving the award from Dilip Kumar.

“My love and respect to Dilip sahab,” Dharmendra captioned the clip.

Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar co-starred in th 1972 release, “Anokha Milan”. He also regrets not getting more opportunities to work with Dilip Kumar.

