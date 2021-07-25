Dharmendra’s throwback to screen-test winner photo goes viral

Mumbai: Legendary actor Dharmendra is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of his life and some memories he cherishes from the past.

Taking to his Instagram, the 85-yr-old on Saturday, posted a picture from a screen test he tried and won before he had started shooting for his films.

Dharmendra, born in a village in Punjab, made his debut with Arjun Hingorani’s 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. In the throwback photo, which has now gone viral on social media, Dharmendra can be seen a shirt and pants and sitting seaside with tall buildings in his background.

“Sapnon ke shehar mein……aya tha ho ke swaali……ban ke swaali…baitha hoon…aai bhijaane kiyon….. shak o shubhaat ye….khud ke liye……jaate nahin …..dil se mere …..Friends love you for your loving response,” he wrote in the caption and added: “A photo of a screen test winner from a village…..before shooting” in the comments section.

After his acting debut, Dharmendra played several romantic roles in movies from 1960-1970 such as Soorat Aur Seerat, Bandini, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Dulhan Ek Raat Ki, Anpadh, Pooja Ke Phool, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Ankhen, Akashdeep, Shaadi and Ayee Milan Ki Bela.

Dharmendra is also known for his performances in hits like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Kaajal, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Bhagawat and Charas. He was last seen in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which also starred his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. His next film is Apne 2 the sequel to his 2007 film Apne, co-starring his sons.