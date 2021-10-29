Dharni Portal completes one year of service

Hyderabad: A first of its kind portal, the Dharni portal has completed its one year of operations. It was launched by chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on October 29, 2021.

Dharni is an innovative, state-of-the-art online portal offering safe, secure, hassle-free, tamper-proof and discretion-free services in revenue administration. Besides being a single source of true land-related information, the government said that Dharni offers one-stop solutions for all agricultural land-related transactions.

In a press note, the government stated that because of the launch of Dharani, registration services have been taken closer to the doorstep of people. Earlier, registrations were being done only in 141 Sub-Registrar Offices. Now, registrations are taking place in every Mandal at 574 Tahsildar offices across the state.

“Dharani has set new benchmarks in land administration. The strides taken by Dharani in its first year are commendable. The numbers speak for themselves. In the last year, the web portal has witnessed 5.17 crore hits and close to 10 lakh transactions have been completed. Close to 1,80,000 acres of land for which Pattadar passbooks were not issued earlier have been brought on to Dharani during this year,” the press release stated.

The strength of Dharani, according to the government has been its ability to adapt itself to meet the ever-increasing requirements. From time to time, depending on the feedback received from various stakeholders, new transaction modules have been added. Modules have also been added to redress various kinds of grievances. As of now, Dharani has 31 transaction modules and 10 information modules.