Dhawan leads SRH to 189/3 against sloppy SRH

Abu Dhabi, Nov 8 : Shikhar Dhawan led the way with a 50-ball 78 as Delhi Capitals’ (DC) batsmen finally found form to post 189/3 in their 20 overs against a sloppy SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Marcus Stoinis, who was promoted to the top of the order, posted an opening partnership of 86 runs with Dhawan.

The pair smashed 65 runs in the powerplay. Jason Holder, who has been a game changer for SRH in recent games, bore the brunt of the openers’ belligerence with Stoinis taking 18 runs off the fourth over bowled by the West Indies all-rounder.

Holder was also taken on by his West Indies team mate Shimron Hetmyer later in the innings. His figures read 1/50 in four overs with DC captain Shreyas Iyer being the lone wicket Holder managed. Hetmyer was unbeaten on 42.

SRH were sloppy in the field and dropped three catches. Spinner Rashid Khan got one wicket and conceded 26 runs, four of which came from his own overthrows.

Brief scores: DC 189/3 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 78, Shimron Hetmyer 42 not out; Rashid Khan 1/26)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.