Dhawan, Shaw star in Delhi Capitals’ 7-wicket victory over CSK

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw smashed a hapless Chennai Super Kings attack into submission with a brilliant 72 off 38 balls as Delhi Capitals romped home by seven wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Shaw, who has been in sublime form of late found a perfect ally in veteran Shikhar Dhawan (85 off 54 balls), as they added 138 for the opening stand while cruising to the target of 189 in 18.4 overs.

Shaw’s innings had nine boundaries and three sixes while Dhawan was equally attractive in his strokeplay with 10 fours and 2 sixes.

The CSK attack had no answers as they literally took control of the chase within the Powerplay overs with both Sam Curran (0/24 in 2 overs) and Shardul Thakur (2/53 in 3.4 overs) being carted all over the park.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings managed a total of 188 for 7, riding on comeback man Suresh Raina’s stroke-filled half-century and Sam Curran’s late assault.

Raina, who skipped the last IPL due to personal reasons, was back with a bang, smashing 54 off 36 balls with three fours and four sixes, while Curran blazed his way to 34 off 15 deliveries.

Moeen Ali’s brisk 36 off 24 balls and Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 26 off 17 balls were the other vital knocks.

For DC, Avesh Khan returned with an impressive 2 for 23, including wickets of Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni.

Brief Scores:

CSK 188/7 (Suresh Raina 54, Moeen Ali 36, Sam Curran 34;, Avesh Khan 2/23, Chris Woakes 2/18)

DC 190 for 3 in 18.4 overs (Prithvi Shaw 72 off 38 balls, Shikhar Dhawan 85 off 54 balls).