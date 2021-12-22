DHL jobs: Applications invited from B Tech, MCA, BSc freshers

Hyderabad: DHL information services has invited applications from B.Tech, MCA and BSc freshers to fill up the vacancies in the company.

Engineering (CSE, IT, EEE, ECE), MCA, BSc Computer Science graduates whose year of passing is 2022 are eligible for the post. Their aggregate percentage should be at least 60 percent.

Apart from percentage, the candidates must be strong in communication skills.

Candidates who are good in skills like Java, Java Scripts, HTML, SQL, PL/SQL, Database concepts or have done any certification on programming languages & tools will have added advantage.

Selection procedure for the DHL jobs

There are four rounds in the selection procedure for the DHL jobs. They are

Online assessment Group discussion or Presentation skills Technical Interview HR discussion and offer process.

The full-time post is available in the branch office located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. For more details and to apply for the post, candidates can visit the official website of DHL (click here).

Jobs in Hyderabad: Teradata invites applications

Teradata, a software company, has issued a job notification for its branch office located in Hyderabad. The company is currently looking to fill the Associate Software Engineer post.

As per the notification, the qualification of the candidates must be BE/B.Tech/MCA/MSc in CSE/IT/related disciplines. They must also have experience in developing web applications.

The desired skills for the post are Spring frameworks, any ORM (e.g. JPA, Hibernate, MyBatis, etc.), JavaScript, and related frameworks (e.g. Angular).

For further details and to apply for the post, visit the company’s website (click here).