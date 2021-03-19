Dhoom or doomed? Two women fined for performing stunts; video goes viral

Ghaziabad: Two women in Ghaziabad were fined Rs.28,000 after they posted videos of them performing potentially dangerous stunts on a motorcycle, flouting traffic rules.

The women, Shivangi Dabas and Sneha Rajvanshi were fined by the Ghaziabad traffic police for several traffic violations after their video went viral.

“The two bike owners have been issued challans on various counts of traffic rule violations, which include driving without a license, performing stunts at public places without permission from officials, having faulty number plates and triple riding. The combined challan on both of them amounts to ₹ 28,000” said Ramanand Kushwaha, SP (traffic), Ghaziabad.

The Uttar Pradesh police also reminded people on Tuesday that performing stunts while driving on roads is a punishable offence while sharing a copy of the challan issued to the two girls.

One of the girls, Shivangi Dabas took to Instagram on Wednesday and said that the stunts were not performed on a road or highway, but were instead performed near a construction site, which was not very populated.

She lamented that both the girls had to pay a fine of Rs. 11,000 and 17,000 and requested the police to stop issuing them any more challans. She assured that both the girls realised their mistake, and nothing like this would ever happen again.

In the stunt video that went viral, it can be seen that Sneha Rajvanshi is driving the bike with Shivangi sitting on her shoulders. The video came to the attention of Ghaziabad police and challans were sent to Manju Devi and Sanjay Kumar, owners of the bikes used to perform the stunts.

The girls had recently received their driving licenses and never expected a controversy like this one when they uploaded the video, said Ms Dabas while speaking to Times of India. She added that both the girls were seriously reprimanded by their parents, and would likely not be allowed to use their bikes anytime soon.