Dhu al-Hijjah: Zaira Wasim lists things Muslims should strive to do

Zaira Wasim

Kashmir: Zaira Wasim listed six things Muslims should strive to do during the first 10 days of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Quoting hadith, “There are no days during which the righteous actions are more pleasing to Allah that these days”, she shared the list.  

  1. Fasting: Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) used to fast on the first nine days of Dhu al-Hijjah.
  2. Takbeer: It is sunnah to recite Tahlil (La ilaaha ill-Allah), Takbir (Allahu Akbar) and Tahmid (Alhamdu lillah) during first ten days of Dhu al-Hijjah.
  3. Pilgrimage: Perform Hajj and Umrah.
  4. Worship: Keep yourself busy in worship such as reciting Quran, Dikr (Remembrance), giving charity etc.
  5. Istighfar
  6. Arafah: Offer prayers and fast as on the day, there is expiation of sins for the year before and the year after.

May Allah grant us ability to make most out of these days: Zaira Wasim

Highlighting the importance of these days, Zaira Wasim wrote, “Then first Ten Days of Dhul-Hijjah are soon approaching. May Allah grant us the ability to make the most out of these days and help us in striving harder with sincerity and steadfastness to attain His Mercy and Reward.”.

Dhu al-Hijjah is one of the sacred months as both the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid-ul-Adha take place in this month.

