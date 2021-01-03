Dhvani Bhanushali all set for her upcoming concert

Mumbai, Jan 3 : Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has shared a video of her practice session for her upcoming concert.

After a long break due to the pandemic, she will perform on January 10.

“Can’t wait to be back on the stage! Book your tickets now and meet me on 10th Jan,” she tweeted.

Her fans are equally excited, with one tweeting: “Eagerly waiting”, and another writing: “I can’t wait”.

The “Vaaste” singer had earlier said she has surprises in store for her fans.

“One of the best parts of having this career is getting to meet my fans and watch them sing along with me during my live shows and concerts. I have always looked for ways to give back the love I have received. I’m looking forward to 2021, as I have many surprises for my audience,” Dhvani had said.

