Dhyan Chand left a legacy for all sportsmen, says son Ashok Kumar

Kolkata, Sep 2 : Ashok Kumar, a key member of Indias 1975 World Cup-winning hockey team and son of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand, said on Wednesday that his father had left a legacy for not just hockey players but for all sportspersons in India.

Tata Steel celebrated the National Sports Day 2020 in a special way, by organising a virtual panel discussion with hockey legends and Olympians.

“Major Dhyan Chand left a legacy of lessons for not just hockey players but for all sportsmen in our country,” Ashok Kumar said.

“In spite of his personal struggles, he never allowed those to be an excuse to not perform. He was committed to the sport and inspired many during his lifetime. I am truly glad today Tata Steel is creating such platforms for budding players and opportunities for new talent to shine,” he added.

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of the former India hockey captain who won three gold medals in Olympics — in 1928, 1932, and 1936.

Olympians Gurbux Singh, Ashok Kumar, Dr Vece Paes, Dilip Tirkey, and Leander Paes, along with Tata Steel’s Chief of Protocol and Sports, Farzan Heerjee, participated in this virtual event.

Olympian Gurbux Singh said: “Tatas have been known to contribute towards building our nation and bring about the culture of sports in general. Their contribution to hockey as a sport has been immense through the leadership of Sir Dorabji Tata, who has pioneered Indian Olympic movement in pre-independence times.”

He said the culture has only grown over the years. “I congratulate the leadership on this day to also organise this event in memory of Major Dhyan Chand. I am very delighted to know the investment in the sport being done in the state of Odisha, by the Naval Tata Hockey Academy, is commendable and I am confident the nation will see some of its finest players come from this state. I convey my best wishes for the future.”

Olympic bronze medallist tennis ace Leander Peas, who joined the meet along with his father Vece Paes, said: “As a child, I was inspired and motivated by these very set of sportsmen. Gurbux Singh and Ashok Kumar were my father’s teammates and were my heroes. I am thankful to each of them to provide me with your valuable guidance and the encouragement. I applaud the work Tata Steel is doing in the various fields of sports, especially in hockey and wish them great success in the future.”

The participants discussed their sports journey, challenges and contribution of Sir Dorabji Tata in paving the way for India’s sporting journey. Sir Dorabji Tata, the founding Chairman of Tata Steel, was a committed patron of professional sports and his contribution in this field has been immense.

While Major Dhyan Chand was making strides in hockey at the world stage, Sir Dorabji was making meaningful contributions to nation building through the Industrial Revolution and the Indian Olympic movement.

The event was conceptualised and moderated by Rajiv Seth, Project Director, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Odisha along with co-host Diksha Tiwari.

