Dia Mirza joins forces with women world leaders

MUUMBAI: Actress Dia Mirza has joined women world leaders, including Melinda Gates and Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg, to support the global plan for social and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dia, a United Nations Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, has teamed up with the women world leaders as part of a global advocacy effort called ‘Rise for All’.

The effort is to support the United Nations’ plan for social and economic recovery from coronavirus globally.

Speaking of the global effort, Dia said: “My optimism, my belief in humanity and my faith in us during this shared experience tell me that we will overcome this pandemic and work towards building a more sustainable world by not just ensuring we adopt and follow through on the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, but find individual action and individual ways to become better citizens of our planet.”

Convened by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, ‘Rise for All’ aims to mobilise support for the UN roadmap to tackle the development emergency emerging out of the Covid-19 pandemic, and to fully fund the UN Response and Recovery Trust Fund.

Dia is part of an initial group of nine prominent women joining the UN Deputy Secretary-General in raising their voices to save lives and protect livelihoods, urging leaders in all countries, across all sectors, to address the humanitarian crisis of the pandemic.

Source: IANS

