Dia Mirza reacts after Sania slams people for posting cooking videos

Hyderabad: Actress Dia Mirza reacted after Sania Mirza slammed people who posted cooking videos and photos on social media during the pandemic. Other actresses also came out in support of Dia Mirza.

It also started after the tennis star tweeted, “Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet? Just spare a thought – there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky”.

Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought – there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky 🙏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 4, 2020

Reacting on the tweet, Dia Mirza wrote, “Sania, I can’t tell you how many times i’ve thought of this… especially the posts on Insta… but i guess everyone has their own way of coping. One thing i am learning everyday is that there is no time or room for passing judgments. So best is to do our bit and find our way”.

Sania, I can’t tell you how many times i’ve thought of this… especially the posts on Insta… but i guess everyone has their own way of coping. One thing i am learning everyday is that there is no time or room for passing judgments. So best is to do our bit and find our way 🙂 https://t.co/vc4qn0UzCl — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 4, 2020

Other actresses support Dia Mirza

Soon, other actresses including Yami Gautam and Soni Razdan came out in support of Dia Mirza.

I agree Dia ! Everyone is contributing their best to help the underprivileged.Not a single soul, that I know of,forgets to express gratitude for what we have. With the entire Nation in a lockdown, to each his own, how they want to express. Let their be only positivity & efforts🙏🏻 https://t.co/7ORBtnBZLv — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) April 4, 2020

It may be mentioned that recently, Sania Mirza had raised Rs 1.25 crore to help people amid coronavirus outbreak.

“The last week we have tried as a team to provide some help to the people in need..we provided food to thousands of families and raised 1.25 Crore in one week which will help close to 1 lakh people.its an ongoing effort and we are in this together @youthfeedindia @safaindia,” the Tennis player wrote on Twitter.

The last week we have tried as a team to provide some help to the people in need..we provided food to thousands of families and raised 1.25 Crore in one week which will help close to 1 Lakh people.its an ongoing effort and we are in this together 🙏🏽@youthfeedindia @safaindia pic.twitter.com/WEtl1ebjVR — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus cases in India

On Monday, the Union Health Ministry said that 109 deaths were reported across the country due to Coronavirus, and the total number of infected cases so far has risen to 4067.

At least 490 new cases and 26 new deaths have been reported in the last 12 hours.

