Dia Mirza to marry entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on Feb 15?

New Delhi: : The gossip vine is abuzz with rumours that Dia Mirza is all set to get married on February 15. While the actress and former beauty queen has not confirmed or denied the reports yet, the news that she will tie the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi made her a trending subject all through Saturday.

The wedding will be a private affair with only closely friends and family invited, claims a SpotboyE report.

This would be Dia’s second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announce their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019.

Dia was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial “Thappad” starring Taapsee Pannu last year. Her upcoming release is the Telugu action thriller Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna. The film is directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, and also features Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.