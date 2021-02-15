Dia Mirza – Vaibhav Rekhi’s wedding: Check latest updates and pictures

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is all over the internet and had all of B-town buzzing since the news broke that she will be tieing knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. Reportedly, the intimate wedding ceremony will take place in the presence of family and close friends only.

However, there has been no confirmation from the actress or her spokesperson yet. Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani who is Dia’s sister-in-law to be, welcomed her into the family with a picture from the pre-wedding bash which took place on Sunday at a Bandra restuarant. Sharing photos on Instagram from a mini bash organised late last night, she wrote, “Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you.”

Dia Mirza was spotted post the party (reportedly a pre-wedding bash) and simply smiled as the paparazzi. Looking stunning in a white lace dress and a matching mask, Dia went on to thank the photographers who congratulated her for new life.

More about Dia Mirza’s husband-to-be Vaibhav Rekhi

Vaibhav Rekhi is a Mumbai-based businessman and lives in Bandra’s Pali Hill area. Like Dia, Vaibhav too was married before, to a well-known yoga instructor, Sunaina Rekhi. The two have a daughter together.

As per reports, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi bonded during the lockdown and have been spending all their time together. In fact, Dia was reportedly living with Rekhi at his Pali Hill residence since then.

Also Read: Dia Mirza’s second marriage with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on cards

Dia Mirza was earlier married to film producer and writer Sahil Sangha \in October 2014 . However, the duo announced their separation on social media in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. In an official statement, both Dia and Sahil said, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. She is currently shooting for Telugu film ‘Wild Dog’. She is best known for movies like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.