‘Diabolically clever’: Anand Mahindra on creative secret drawer in truck to hide liquor

New Delhi: Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Friday shared a video of a pickup truck being used to smuggle alcohol and was left surprised by the level of creativity put into it.

Mahindra called this “diabolically clever”. Though he seemed impressed with the innovation in it, he also said that this was not a part of product development at his company’s research centre.

Diabolically clever. Gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘Payload!’ But I assure you this kind of innovation was not part of the design brief for the pickup truck Product Development team at our research centre, nor will it EVER be! 😊 pic.twitter.com/JMqZN0VDAx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 19, 2021

He was astonished to see a transport truck carrying bottles of alcohol in its secret department to smuggle it off. Mahindra took to Twitter to share the video clip with his 8.3 million followers

The 1 minute 30 seconds long clip showed several policemen seizing the liquor bottles from the concealed cabinet. As per the vehicle’s number plate, The video appears to be from Gujarat.

In this clip, officials were seen taking off the number plate before pulling out a storage sheet from under the main cargo area of the vehicle.