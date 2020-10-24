Diana Penty on digitalization of fashion shows

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANSlife) In a day and age where most things are digital and everything has moved online, one would imagine the same to be the case for fashion shows as well, says model-turned actress Diana Penty.

The “Happy Bhag Jayegi”, who walked a virtual ramp for designer Disha Patil at the digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week, speaks to IANSlife about the changing format of fashion events and the pros and cons of it. Read excerpts:

Q: You have been a model yourself. How different was it to walk the ramp for a digital fashion show?

A: It was poles apart from a regular show! But a very interesting experience. This is easily something we could all get used to moving forward. Of course, as a show stopper, you miss the thrill of a live audience, but the new format is quick, easy and efficient.

Q: Did you ever think fashion shows will held in digital format?

A: In a day and age where most things are digital and everything has moved online, one would imagine the same to be the case for fashion shows as well. But surprisingly, the idea never did cross my mind before. Having said that, it’s not like I ever imagined I would witness a pandemic in my lifetime and that the world would be brought to its knees by a tiny microbe!

Q: Do you see this as the future now?

A: Yes, I think this is going to be the way forward, at least during the pandemic. And as people get more and more used to the idea of watching a fashion show online, maybe this will become the future of the fashion industry.

Q: What do you think are the pros and cons of this format?

A: The biggest advantage of the new format is a wider audience. With fashion shows going online, there is scope for a lot more people to view them. Pre-recorded shows also means a less likelihood of delays (due to the absence of a live audience) which in turn means a quicker, more efficient way of working.

I personally don’t see any cons to the new format, besides the fact that as an audience, one is unable to see the garments up close and in person. But I don’t see this as hinderance in any way. If shot well, the details of the garments will probably be better viewed online than by the naked eye. I think it is just a matter of getting used to the new format.

–IANS

pg/rs/