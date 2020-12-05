Diandra Soares, Kamya Panjabi to trolls: Get your sasta vakils ready

Mumbai, Dec 6 : Former Bigg Boss contestants Diandra Soares and Kamya Panjabi have shared screen shots of vulgar and abusive comments they have been receiving on social media. They are reportedly taking legal action against the trolls.

“Hey, ab aajao??? Come into my DM’S & ON MY TIMELINE TO THREATEN ME !!!! These are msgs I’ve recieved from some fan clubs. Each and everyone screen shot and REPORTED TO CYBER CRIME !!!!!! check out the results in pic 4 & 5. @shubhamcybercop thank you so so much for your prompt action!!!!” wrote Diandra on Instagram.

“These are just a few, I’ve reported ALL the DM’S and msgs I’ve got on all social media platforms!!!! Each and every single comment or DM. SO get your sasta vakeel’s ready , you will need them to bail you out soon,” Diandra added.

She also posted screen shots of several abusive messages, which apparently kept coming even after her decision to file complaint.

Kamya agreed with Diandra. “Bang on! I m doing the same now! Reporting all the abusive DMs n comments to @cyber @MahaCyber1 @CybercrimeCID @StaySafeOnline Heres the one to start with..!!! Get ready you trolls!” she tweeted.

Kamya was a contestant on Bigg Boss 7 while Diandra was a housemate on the reality show in season eight.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.