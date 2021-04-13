Did Aly Goni accept Instagram fan’s marriage proposal?

Mumbai: Television actor Aly Goni, who was last seen in recently concluded Bigg Boss 14, received a marriage proposal from a fan during interactive session on Instagram. The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor gave witty reply and it seems like he has won his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin’s heart again.

Aly Goni, who is quite active on social media and often interact with his fans and followers, told to ask him any question and shared he’d answer 5 of them, one of his fans asked him to marry her.

“Chalo ask me anything but but but I will answer only 5 questions,” Aly said. A fan took the opportunity to ask Aly: “Will you marry me?”

Responding to the question Aly shared a picture of his girlfriend, actress Jasmin Bhaisn and captioned it: “Isase permission leni padegi, loge? (You need to seek permission from her, will you ask her)”

Meanwhile, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been close friends for a long time. They made their relationship official after stepping inside Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14. Their stint on the reality show was full of fun and romance. They are often spotted together in and around the town.

Last month, when Jasmin was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai, she was asked about her marriage plans with Goni. To which the actress replied and said, “It’s not possible. Even we haven’t discussed it. It a fresh new romance.”

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin Dubai pics

Aly goni and Jasmin Bhasin are currently holidaying in Dubai. The couple have been sharing loved-up pictures from their vacay on Instagram. Check them out below:

Most recently, the couple also teamed up and featured together in a music album, Tera Suit, presented by Anshul Garg. The song is sung, penned, and the music of the same is given by Tony Kakkar.