Did BJP’s Praja Sangrama Yatra violate COVID-19 norms?

Hyderabad: Throwing COVID-19 precautions to the wind, hundreds of BJP workers on Saturday took part in Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra that commenced from the heart of Hyderabad at Bhagyalakshmi temple.

A huge crowd participated in the yatra when the country’s one of the states, Kerala is reporting thousands of COVID-19 cases daily. Even in Telangana, daily more than 300 cases of infection are being reported.

Apart from it, the experts have already warned that the country might witness the third wave of COVID-19 in September-October.

In such a situation, a gathering of hundreds in the heart of the city can pose a serious health risk.

It may be mentioned that earlier, many people have held elections and religious gatherings responsible for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Addressed a meeting at the launch of #PrajaSangramaYatra today in Hyderabad. The Yatra being undertaken by @BJP4Telangana President Shri @bandisanjay_bjp covering the state of Telangana will expose the unfulfilled promises and failures of the TRS govt. pic.twitter.com/acKQip5fSS — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 28, 2021

Bandi Sanjay slams AIMIM, TRS

On Saturday, Bandi Sanjay slammed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) parties for their alleged pseudo-secularism.

“Telangana people should think for once if they want a rule with a Taliban Ideology. We have to eliminate the MIM party, which has a Talibani ideology and all other parties that cooperate with them. BJP is not against any religion or community. But if anyone attempts to divide the Hindu society, to insult our gods, we will oppose such acts as BJP workers, as the activists working for the Hindu Society. These parties are active during Ramzan, Bakrid and Christmas. We don’t oppose it. But they don’t even respond during the Hindu festivals like Deepawali, Dushera and Sakranti,” Sanjay said.

GHMC fines BJP for illegal hoardings of Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra

Earlier, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) levied a fine of Rs 35,000 on the saffron party for putting up hoardings without prior permission in various parts of the city.

The party had put hoardings of Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar with the party flag on it to promote state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra. However, the hoardings did not go unnoticed as many citizens took strong objections and accused the BJP of trying to stoke communal tensions in the city.