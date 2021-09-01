‘Did it hurt’? This meme fest on Twitter is something you shouldn’t miss today!

Mumbai: Twitter is a land of ‘Chinese whisper’. Random words or pictures spread like wildfire which often turns into hilarious memes leading to an interesting meme fest on the micro-blogging site. Likewise, an old classic pickup line ‘Did it hurt? When you fell from heaven?” has taken Twitter by storm.

Netizens seem to have started a trend out of this old pickup line and give their own spin to it. While the first part of the question — “Did it hurt?” — remains the same, the second part is changed by users to become a much more accurate version –‘a line you’ll relate to’.

Not just netizens, even several Indian and international companies like Swiggy, Instagram, Dominos, among others are joining the meme bandwagon by giving their own relatable twist.

Take a look at a few tweets below:

Did it hurt? When you realised pineapple on pizza actually tastes kinda nice? — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 31, 2021

did it hurt? when an egg got more likes than you? — Instagram (@instagram) August 31, 2021

Brutal.



Also you won the Internet today https://t.co/yq0H73WcW2 — Michael Flores (@fivewithflores) September 1, 2021

did it hurt? when you got handed the player 2 controller — Xbox (@Xbox) August 30, 2021

Did it hurt? When she called you dai thambi? pic.twitter.com/oXtdAQmRl7 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) August 31, 2021

did it hurt? when the version u created of me in ur head didnt align with who i really am — pizzarina sbarro (@tillamundo) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when you started working and realizing that you’ll have to spend the next 40+ years of your life doing this? — sher🥺 (@sherrysworld) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when you realized you’ll never change your parents no matter how many years you spend in therapy? lmao — mf (@grl_fieri) August 31, 2021

Did it hurt? When you lost time drawing and straightened your spine for the first time in 5 hours? — Procreate (@Procreate) September 1, 2021