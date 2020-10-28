Did Neha Kakkar copy Deepika, Anushka and Priyanka’s wedding looks?

Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied knot on October 24 in Delhi which was attended by close friends and relatives. Stunning pictures from their wedding are going viral on the internet.

For their wedding outfit, both Neha and Rohanpreet opted for ace designer Sabyasachi, who was the official wedding couturier for Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas.

As soon as the pictures started doing on internet, fans and netizens were quite suprised to her wedding and reception looks which were very similar to that of Anushka, Deepika and Priyanka.

Neha Kakkar’s wedding day look



Image Source : Instagram

Colour coordinated for the occasion, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh opted for pastel pink. Neha stunned in a heavy pink and gold lehenga, which was a happy reminder of Anushka Sharma’s bridal avatar.

Anushka Sharma had decked up in a stunning powder pink wedding ensemble and Neha’s wedding dress was also styled in a similar hue.

First Wedding Reception look



Image Source : Instagram

For the wedding reception, Neha Kakkar opted for another stunning ensemble. The newly-wed singer decked up in a monotone red lehenga-choli which she paired with a sheer dupatta. Going from one Bollywood actress to another, Neha Kakkar’s wedding reception dress was a very similar to that of Priyanka Chopra’s bridal couture.

Second Reception look



Image Source : Instagram

In another wedding reception that took place in Rohanpreet’s hometown, Chandigarh, Neha Kakkar was seen donning a white glittery lenenga sporting with traditional chooda, sindoor and emerald jewellery. But it was her choice of colour and the dupatta style that takes us back to Deepika’s reception look.

Deepika, at one of her receptions held for their friends in Mumbai, had chosen a royal Sabyasachi ensemble in ivory and gold. She added a bit of drama to her look by wearing a dupatta as a veil on her head. Even though Neha’s outfit was in white, the veil addition can remind fans of Deepika.

Netizens slam Neha Kakkar

The ‘Dilbar’ and ‘O Saki Saki’ hit maker was heavily trolled for copying Anushka, Deepika and Priyanka’s wedding looks.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar is back in Mumbai with Rohanpreet. The newly wedded couple was spotted hand-in-hand as they stepped out of Mumbai airport following their grand reception in Chandigarh.

















