‘Did not unveil identity fearing it’d affect my business,’ Rakhi Sawant’s mysterious husband says

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant, known for her controversial acts and statements, is currently in Bigg Boss 14 as one of the challengers. Recently, she announced that she is married to a UK-based businessman named Ritesh. Ever since she had revealed about her ‘mysterious’ husband her marriage topic has been the talk of the town.

And for the first time, Rakhi’s husband has finally decided to talk to the media about their marriage and her performance on the show.

In an interview with Times of India, Ritesh shared that he is ready to face the camera. The businessman added that he doesn’t mind appearing on Bigg Boss 14 and revealing his identity.

Speaking about their marriage and keeping it away from limelight, Ritesh said, “Rakhi Sawant and I got married in a very short time. We had no time to plan anything. I was also handling two-three different projects which were supposed to be confidential and because of that I decided not to disclose myself. I had requested Rakhi Sawant because my share value and everything gets impacted.”

Ritesh said that he had kept his identity under wraps because of a selfish motive. “I always had this fear that after revealing my relationship and identity in front of everyone because of bad humour, my shares can get affected. This was my selfish nature. But through this interview I want to tell everyone that she has done a favour on me by coming into my life and marrying me,” he said.

He further spoke about having Rakhi Sawant as a wife and said, “She has been really a true wife and companion. She understands everything about me and it was my request to keep the marriage under wraps and she has supported me in all possible ways. I cannot repay the favour at least in this lifetime.”

“I am very proud of her and I am thankful that she kept my word. I have decided finally that if I get a chance now, I will come in front of the camera and reveal my identity. Now, I don’t care about the profit and loss and I want to tell everyone about our marriage,” he said.

Rakhi Sawant had also shared pictures from her wedding earlier this year, but she had cropped her husband. Check out the pictures below: