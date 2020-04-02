Did security forces deny Mahmood Ali’s entry to Pragathi Bhavan?

Hyderabad: After TS Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali returned without meeting Chief Minister, rumour triggered that he was denied entry to pragathi Bhavan.

Later, the office of Home Minister clarified that he had returned as Chief Minister was on his way to Raj Bhavan to meet TS Governor.

Reacting on the rumours, Mahmood Ali rubbished the reports.

It may be mentioned that Mahmood Ali had visited Pragathi Bhavan at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

It was also reported that DGP, M. Mahender Reddy was allowed to enter into premises as he was one of the invitees for CM’s meeting.

