Did Shah Rukh Khan once slap Yo Yo Honey Singh? Here’s what happened

Mumbai: Rapper and music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh has found himself embroiled in controversies several times and has been in trouble quite few times.

Shalini Talwar has pulled Honey Singh to the court but is actively defending him against all rumours making rounds in the media. One of the rumours includes Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan slapping the rapper.

For the unversed, the popular rapper while hosting India’s Raw Star vanished from Bollywood in the middle of 2014 and lost all that he had achieved. His wife had made her first appearance on the show and she once again made an appearance in public to defend her husband.

During a conversation with Zee News, Shalini Talwar was asked whether Shah Rukh Khan slapped her husband Yo Yo Honey Singh during the SLAM tour. She said, “Why would he slap him? These are all imaginary stories. Yeh toh sabko pata hai that Honey really respects Shah Rukh bhai, and bhai also treats Honey like a younger brother. In fact Shah Rukh bhai helped and supported us a lot. Doctors had advised Honey not to travel out of the country for the Slam tour but he had given his word to Shah Rukh Khan, so he went with him.

Talwar then also said, “On the tour, Honey was on heavy medication for his BP, and he slipped and fell during the rehearsals and injured his back and head. He was thus forced to come back home. So, Shah Rukh bhai hitting him is just a big rumour.”

Shalini Singh and Yo Yo Honey Singh got married in 2011. Now the former has filed a case against her husband of domestic violence. The lawsuit was filed today, August 3, before Ms Tania Singh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tis Hazari Court against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Not just that, Honey Singh’s wife also alleged that he had s*xual relationships with several women. Now the Delhi Court has issued a notice to Yo Yo Honey Singh to file his response by August 28.