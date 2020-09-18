Did Sunny Leone take an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut?

Mumbai, Sep 18 : Sunny Leone seems to be taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut in her new Instagram post on Friday, for dragging her name into the Urmila Matondkar controversy.

After calling Urmila Matondkar a “soft porn star” the day before, Kangana had defended her statement saying fake feminists are equating being a porn star to something derogatory. She added that the film industry had welcomed former adult star Sunny.

Sunny on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture with the caption, “Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!”

The second photo in her post seems like a clearer assertion. It reads: “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you have the most to say.”

The post was liked by many of her fans and followers, with one person writing: “Accurate!”

On Thursday, Kangana defended her “soft porn star” statement, writing: “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana reacted to an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned her motives while accusing Bollywood’s alleged ‘drug-mafia’. Reacting to it, Kangana said that Urmila is “making a mockery” about her struggles, and called her a soft porn star.

