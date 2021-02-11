Did Sushmita Sen break up with Rohman? Actor shares cryptic Insta post

Mumbai: Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen has making headlines for her personal life, ever since she started dating model Rohman Shawl. From stepping out for a dinner dates to sharing their romantic pictures on social media, Sushmita and Rohman steal the limelight with their sizzling chemistry.

But her recent Instagram post has left her fans and followers in shock. Many wondered Sushmita’s crypitic post is hinting towards her separation with beau Rohman.

Sushmita Sen shared a post on Instagram that read, “The problem is woman think he will change, he won’t. The mistake men make is thinking she’ll never leave, she will.” She accompanied the post with a caption that read, “Moral of the story… “He won’t, She will” #factcheck #truethat I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah.” Check out her post here:

Fans of the actress were quick to express concern, asking if Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have parted their ways, putting an end their mushy lovestory.

However, neither Sushmita Sen nor Rohamn Shawl has confirmed the same. Also Sushmita Sen’s social media is still full of her loved-up pictures with Rohman.

For the unversed, Sushmita met Rohman on Instagram. It so happened that one day, the actress was scrolling through her Instagram DMs and unintentionally opened one message, which was from Rohman who had written beautiful lines for her. In no time they fell madly in love with each other. Since then, the Main Ho Na actress has been quite vocal about her love for Rohman and leaves no opportunity to gush over her bond with him.

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Disney+Hotstar’s web series Aarya.