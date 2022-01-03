‘Did they die for me?’ Satyapal Malik reveals PM Modi’s response on farmers’ deaths

New Delhi: Meghalaya governor Satyapal Malik has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him “arrogant”. Malik said that the PM was arrogant when he recently went to meet him for a discussion on the farm laws.

At a function held on Sunday in Haryana, Malik said, “He (PM Modi) was very arrogant. When I told him that 500 of our own farmers had died, he asked, ‘Did they die for me?”.

“I told him yes, since you are the king. Anyway, I ended up having a fight with him. He told me to meet Amit Shah and so I did,” Malik said. He further took a dig at Modi saying that when a dog dies, the PM sends letters to offer condolences.

Sharing the video clip of Malik’s remarks, the Congress took a swipe at the PM stating that the Meghalaya governor has aptly described the Prime Minister’s qualities including vanity, cruelty, and insensitivity. On the other hand, the Bhartiya Janata Party is yet to react to these comments.

Malik has been calling out the Centre over the farm laws, making it clear that he isn’t scared to speak up on the issue. Prior to Meghalaya, he served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, and Goa. These remarks have come after the withdrawal of the controversial farm laws.

Earlier, PM Modi mentioned that a committee comprising of state and central representatives, farmers, and experts will deliberate over making the Minimum Support Price policy more transparent. Malik remarked that the Centre has to withdraw the cases registered against the farmers during the protests. He further called for a legal framework for MSP crops.