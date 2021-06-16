Did you know acting was not first career choice for Salman Khan?

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan is one of the most popular superstars in the country and his films over the span of almost three decades have been widely loved by large number of people. He has also been inarguably one of the most bankable stars whose films perform pretty well at the box office.

He has had some of the biggest blockbusters of the recent past including ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Sultan’, and ‘Kick’, amongst others. But here’s a fact about him that not many people know and is actually quite interesting.

It is fascinating to know that becoming an actor was not the first career choice for him. According to a report by Pinkvilla, at the launch of Sania Mirza’s autobiography, Salman Khan spoke about how his dad Salim Khan wanted him to be a cricketer. He also mentioned that prolific cricketer Salim Durani was hired as his coach and thought that Salman could have a bright future as a cricketer.

“My dad wanted me to play cricket. That could have happened easily but I just didn’t see myself going for cricket practice at 5:30 in the morning. This life is as it is difficult for me, cricket would have been very difficult,” Salman said. He further added, “Salim Durani was hired to be my coach. First day, he saw me play, I played very well. Second day, I did really well so he called my father the third day and said your son has got a very bright future. That is the day I realised, my father came to see me play.. so I should play really badly.”

The Kick actor said that reaching school used to be a big problem for him. He would attend his first lecture at 9 am and would wake up at 8:30 am and ‘barely managed to reach school on time’.

Salman was last seen in ‘Radhe : Your most wanted Bhai’ and is gearing up for his next line of releases. One of the films from his upcoming lineup is Antim: The Final Truth co-starring Aayush Sharma and he might also make an official announcement of his another project ‘Bhaijaan’ soon.